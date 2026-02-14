The Gagean Perspective

The Gagean Perspective

Home
Podcast
Notes
Archive

January 2026

What Is Low-IQ Antisemitism?
Many people have been triggered by the term “low-IQ antisemitism,” which has gained traction ever since the assassination of Charlie Kirk.
  Lucas Gage
The Goyim Problem
Now that everyone knows about the Jewish Problem, we must now focus on fixes ourselves.
  Lucas Gage
38:12
The Anti-Zionist Marxist Fifth Column
The recent shooting of Alex Pretti has been a tragic event for America.
  Lucas Gage
The ICE Riots Prove Me Right
When I was swatted for the first time on July 4th, 2024, along with fifteen other times that month, I made sure to comply with every command that was…
  Lucas Gage
Episode 3: A JQ Entertainment Ecosystem?
In this episode, I discuss what I think the Enemy has realized: they can’t beat the truth about the JQ, but they can contain it inside an entertainment…
  Lucas Gage
37:50
What Can We Learn from the Jews?
Instead of attacking the Jews, I want to focus on what positive behaviors they engage in that help them achieve their aims.
  Lucas Gage
The Masses Must Be Led
There is this naive idea that we need the masses’ permission to do what we need to do.
  Lucas Gage
Rebranding the Publication
Today, the URL ourstruggle.pub expired.
  Lucas Gage
They Want Us on the Internet
Imagine you are a hostile parasite, outnumbered by hundreds of millions of your enemies.
  Lucas Gage
© 2026 Lucas Gage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture