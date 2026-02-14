The Gagean Perspective
Happy Valetine's Day
Sharing a story and telling you what expect from me this year onward.
Switching Gears
This article is to notify all of you that I am changing the content on this Substack.
Has Money Corrupted Our Cause?
Earlier today I posted a video on Twitter where I said that I’m done with antisemitism.
January 2026
What Is Low-IQ Antisemitism?
Many people have been triggered by the term “low-IQ antisemitism,” which has gained traction ever since the assassination of Charlie Kirk.
The Goyim Problem
Now that everyone knows about the Jewish Problem, we must now focus on fixes ourselves.
The Anti-Zionist Marxist Fifth Column
The recent shooting of Alex Pretti has been a tragic event for America.
The ICE Riots Prove Me Right
When I was swatted for the first time on July 4th, 2024, along with fifteen other times that month, I made sure to comply with every command that was…
Episode 3: A JQ Entertainment Ecosystem?
In this episode, I discuss what I think the Enemy has realized: they can’t beat the truth about the JQ, but they can contain it inside an entertainment…
What Can We Learn from the Jews?
Instead of attacking the Jews, I want to focus on what positive behaviors they engage in that help them achieve their aims.
The Masses Must Be Led
There is this naive idea that we need the masses’ permission to do what we need to do.
Rebranding the Publication
Today, the URL ourstruggle.pub expired.
They Want Us on the Internet
Imagine you are a hostile parasite, outnumbered by hundreds of millions of your enemies.
