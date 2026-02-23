LG Philosophy

LG Philosophy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pray With Your Legs's avatar
Pray With Your Legs
14h

A man who keeps his word will be very deliberate about who, what, when, where, how, and why, he gives his word to another. And that by itself brings trust and reassurance.

I think it was reported on 60 Minutes that the owner of Five Guys restaurants did a hand shake deal worth tens of millions with his potato supplier. Neither has reneged on their verbal promises to one another and estimate it has saved them both millions on attorney’s fees and potential lawsuits over misunderstandings that could be corrected with a simple phone call.

Reply
Share
AmericanTerrorismCommandoRadio's avatar
AmericanTerrorismCommandoRadio
15h

Yes just make sure you don’t let your honesty get the better of you. People steal and take advantage of you and backstab and abuse and go crazy

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lucas Gage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture