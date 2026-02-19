Whether you’re Jewish or Gentile, this current conflict, this war that’s being pushed involving Israel and Iran, does not benefit us average folk.

Let’s be real. For the average person living in America or Europe or anywhere else, this war doesn’t make your life better. It doesn’t put money in your pocket. It doesn’t make you safer. Your tax dollars are going to fund endless military aid. Your sons and daughters might get sent to die in another pointless conflict. Gas prices go up, inflation gets worse, the economy gets strained—all so a foreign government can expand its territory on land across the other side of the globe. You get nothing.

This isn’t about “supporting our greatest ally” or “defending democracy” or any of that propaganda. This is about geopolitical chess moves that benefits the Parasite Class—politicians, defense contractors, certain lobby groups, bankers—and everyone else pays the price.

I’ve seen this before. I served in the Marine Corps. I went to Iraq, twice. I saw what these forever wars do. They destroy lives, they bankrupt nations, and the only winners are the people who never fight and never pay.

To Jewish people: stop letting your emotions get hijacked by a government that doesn’t care about you. Most Jews I know, despite being opponents on a political level, just want to live peacefully, raise their families, and not be associated with endless conflict.

If you are Israeli: Do you think your fellow citizens killed by the Hannibal Directive on October 7th were happy about it? You can’t ask them because your own government killed them. I’m pretty sure if they were being interviewed while by hunted by Apache helicopters, they would have not wanted to die.

Now let’s really think about what would happen to America was dragged into a full-blown war with Iran? Iran has been holding back for decades to avoid direct conflict with America. But if Bibi et. al successfully drags America into a war with Iran, they would have no reason to hold back, and they will unleash everything they have to punish Israel.

If you thought the airstrikes that made Boom, Boom, Tel Aviv go viral were bad, I can’t imagine what the unprecendented baragge they would unleash on you would look like. Is that what you want?

To my Gentile friends: stop falling for the guilt-tripping and the “you’re antisemitic if you criticize foreign policy” nonsense. Criticizing a government’s actions isn’t hating a people. It’s called having a spine. You’re going to be called an antisemite no matter what, so you might as well get used to it and disarm the term completely. Just always ensure you’re rejected Jewish supremacy, not Jewish people on a personal level.

I say this as one of the most “notorious antisemites” on Earth. And I can say this because I’ve always been saying it: my problem is not with the average Jew or Gentile; its has always been with the Parsaite Class.

The average person is simple and wants to live a normal life. They don’t want to control the world or even run the country they live in. But this detachment from politics is what causes them to be vulnerable to parasitism. They must engage on some level.

Our real enemy is the Parasite Class who profits from chaos and destruction, and they have no problem killing Jews or Gentiles, because we aren’t part of their elite club. And if we don’t at least try to stop them, no one will.

But doing so would take a reformation of our political systems, to defang them from their power, so we can peacefully live among our own as sovereigns.

If interested, I’ve written about how we could achieve in my free manifesto here.