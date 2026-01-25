The Gagean Perspective

The Gagean Perspective

Mr. Raven
Jan 25Edited

No these ill trained glorified mall cops who are Trumps little ZOG-bot army will be used on anti-Semites next, and you are an utter fool if you think they allies of National Socialists. Hint they are already killing unarmed white people who were no danger to them. Trump is a fully paid off shill for Israel to the tune of 200,000,000 dollars from Miriam Adelson, and Israel wants all opposition to it's project of global conquest eliminated so we are next in the crosshairs. These ZOG bot ICE agents were literally trained in Israel and are the first wave of making ZOG a real occupying army like you see in Palestine.

4 replies
El dragon
Jan 25

They didn't know who you were, or you didn't have an encounter with them before. If you did, ask LaVoy Finicum how his encounter went with the SWAT team in Oregon. Oh, no, you can't—he is dead. Since Ruby Ridge and Waco in the 1990s, a faction of right-wing populists had excoriated federal law enforcement. Now those agents are being deployed by their allies. Bottom line, you side with the law enforcement—even against your ideological enemy, you are cucks and my enemy!

