When I was swatted for the first time on July 4th, 2024, along with fifteen other times that month, I made sure to comply with every command that was given to me. If I had made any attempt to resist, whether through anger or ignorance, the risk of me getting hurt or killed would have increased.

It was obvious to me that I was not supposed to be getting swatted, and that the emergency call of a triple homicide made to the police was false, but the officers had no idea. They didn’t know if they were about to face an armed, crazed Marine ready to go out in a blaze of glory. But even when they realized I was not the threat they were told, I still complied to reduce any risk of injury though misjudgment.

With my experience in mind, I posted a video today about the ICE shooting on Twitter, giving an unbiased, unemotional, and logical take. I never mentioned my opinion on whether any shootings thus far have been justified; I only stated the objective fact that no matter how one feels about ICE or the protestors, it is never smart to disobey orders being given by armed men.

I further stated that when authorities give you orders, regardless whether such orders are lawful or not, refusing to comply with commands can escalate and get you hurt or killed, and that the best way to deal with authorities is to comply, so you can live to fight another day in court.

Yet such an unbiased, objective statement like that got me backlash from half of the interactions under my post, showing you are not allowed to take a middle ground; it is unacceptable! You must choose a side! This is the very thing that keeps this system alive: the manufactured division, which the people then demand you partake in.

I am not against state power; I am against a state that does not represent me, execute the power of my will, nor protect and benefit my fellow citizens. The fact illegals are even allows in America is the problem. The fact I have to live in a country with people who would probably kill me if they could, is the problem. The ICE raids and riots, which have led to two Americans being killed by ICE agents, only strengthens my conviction that we need Neofederal Unifism to restore order in America.

The ICE protests are not just about illegal aliens, they are a manifestation of the kind of division that kills a state. It is a symptom of a more fundamental problem that cannot be solved any policy.

When half of the American people want to get rid of illegal aliens, and the other half wants to keep them, such desires are irreconcilable. These two types of Americans cannot live under the same governing power. It is why I argue in the Manifesto that of all the possible combinations between political, racial, and religious homogeneity, political unity is primary.

If you live in a multiparty state, political conflict is part of daily life. It is the kind of conflict that neither the bonds of blood nor faith can prevent. In fact, both victims of the ICE shootings thus far have been White people: White liberals are being killed by White conservatives, who both see each other as enemies rather than fellow citizens.

We Americans must accept the fact that only through separating from our political adversaries can we truly be sovereign. Our living spaces must monopolitical, otherwise the chaos that emerges from foolishly forcing ourselves into this unholy union will consume what is left of our states and give birth to a police state the likes we have never seen, giving the Parasite Class unprecedented power over us that they never had before.

We Americans must learn to let go of what no longer works, and to adapt and overcome. We need a new way to reorganize ourselves: Neofederal Unifism.