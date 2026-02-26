LG Philosophy

LG Philosophy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AmericanTerrorismCommandoRadio's avatar
AmericanTerrorismCommandoRadio
22m

It’s literally not the people it’s the movement that’s the problem. 💯

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lucas Gage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture