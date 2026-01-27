The recent shooting of Alex Pretti has been a tragic event for America. Another person has been killed, and it’s causing the American people—the left and the right wing—to divide even further. In my view, there should be no multi-party system, because as I mentioned in the Neofederal Unifist Manifesto, we need one-party states where this left versus right paradigm does not exist, and such protests against ICE would not even happen.



But I have noticed lately that in the responses to my completely unbiased, objective takes on the matter, I am being swarmed by those who are apparently my allies—followers I’ve acquired over the last three years while being a very prominent voice for the Palestinian people against the genocide. Many of them turn out to be Marxist, anti-white globalists who are poisoned by the anti-Zionist left. These people are consistently using the same talking points, claiming that I am now supporting the IDF, that I’m a bootlicker, or going as far as bringing up that I’m living on “stolen land”—which is of course an anti-white platitude. I find it ironic that they don’t tell African Americans to go back to Africa.



The point I’m trying to make here, ladies and gentlemen, is that the anti-Zionist, left-wing, pro-Palestine movement is unfortunately composed of a majority of anti-white globalists, which is a hypocritical position. They want Palestine to be free with solid borders. They want Syria to be free with solid borders. But then they look at the “Great Satan,” and they want us to collapse. Well, my family and I happen to live in the “Great Satan,” so as much as I want my government to stop blowing up your people, I don’t want it to collapse into a hellscape where my children end up getting murdered by violent, anti-White invaders.



Although I understand why these people want America to collapse, thinking they can do so by creating a color revolution is delusional. Some are so delusional, they have spoken to me as if I am personally responsible for what my government does in their countries. I am not part of the U.S. military anymore, and haven’t been since 2006. I am not part of the U.S. government, which is undermining their countries through color revolutions. And my main point is this: I’m not sitting on my X account telling the Iranian people, or any other people for that matter, to resist and overthrow their governments. In fact, being an Italian immigrant, I don’t even tell Italians what to do. But for some reason, everyone in the world is telling Americans what to do.



I am completely fine with everyone critiquing our foreign policy, because our foreign policy is expansionist and Zionist, and it certainly does affect the lives of people in other countries. But what I cannot tolerate is when people from other countries encourage Americans to resist arrest and impede legal operations—which could lead to more loss of life. This is like me telling Iranians to get armed and fight to free their country, which is precisely what Zionist accounts are encouraging them to do, knowing full well the Iranian government puts down riots with lethal force.



The reason Renee Goode and Alex Pretti died is not because of “fascism,” but the exact opposite. Fascism was a one-party corporate state; everyone was a fascist in Mussolini’s Italy. There wasn’t 30 million illegal aliens parasitizing off Italy, and Italians were ultranationalists and patriots. This is the exact opposite with Goode and Pretti, who were Americans literally brainwashed by left-wing Marxist globalists that told them illegals have a right to be here, that ICE does not have the jurisdiction to carry out their operations, and that they can interfere with federally mandated operations—which is complete nonsense. This kind of disinformation comes not only from Marxist accounts on X, but also from Democrat state officials, who are putting American lives in danger with their treasonous rhetoric. These traitors are aiding and protecting parasitical illegals while undermining federal authority to remove them.



So not only is there an obvious Zionist fifth column in America, there clearly is a Marxist one as well—probably supported by communist states like Russia and China—operating through internet influencers trying to turn domestic policy disagreements into violent confrontations. They spread the same talking points across social media: resist ICE, defy federal authority, ICE is the SS or IDF. This encourages Americans to put themselves in harm’s way protecting illegals that shouldn’t be here. And when they die following this advice, these agitators suffer no consequences, while our people pay with their lives.



People from other countries simply do not understand the laws in America because they don’t have gun rights like we do. They think the police are trigger-happy, without realizing that American citizens are also trigger-happy; thus, the police have to be careful when they approach someone they don’t know, especially when that person is resisting.



Here’s what I find most offensive: these same people who are encouraging Americans to resist federal authority and get themselves killed—they’re doing exactly what they accuse the CIA and Mossad of doing in their countries.



“But, Lucas, in our case, the CIA and Mossad are behind these protests, arming rioters and telling them to overthrow our government!”



Well, who do you think runs Antifa in my country, and what are you doing when you tell my fellow Americans to resist? How are you any different? You’re not.



This is why we must fight against these narratives, whether they are spread intentionally or through ignorance. Americans have every right to express their opinions in the public social media space, but foreign actors have no right to encourage Americans to put themselves in harm’s way. That’s where I draw the line.



Ultimately, all of this is possible because of our multi-party system. If Minnesota were a monopolitical state, there would be no protests because there would be no one to protest against. But because there are multiple parties—the Republicans and Democrats—there’s always a political issue for them to undermine each other with. Both sides are always politicizing American deaths whenever possible to advance their agenda. In their minds, the question isn’t how can they keep Americans safe, but rather, how can their side gain an advantage over the other? Whether it’s Ashli Babbitt or Alex Pretti, none of these politicians actually care about the loss of human life; they only care what they can gain from it.



I created Neofederal Unifism because America needs a novel system that eliminates these exploitable divisions. It is a common-sense, practical framework that keeps Americans safe from both foreign interference and domestic usurpers.



Until we start realizing that our multi-party system is the root cause of this chaos, and we start doing something to establish monopolitical states, we will continue to see the loss of American life for the sake of political gain and special interests.