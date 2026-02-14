This article is to notify all of you that I am changing the content on this Substack. This may come as a surprise to many of you, but to be honest, I have nothing more to say about the Jewish Problem after I writing a book on it, which you’re free to buy if you want. But I genuinely have nothing left to say beyond that book. I am someone who like to address things on a meta-level, and there’s only so many things you can say about the bigger picture.

For a brief moment, after putting together the Neofederal Unifist Manifesto, I had a sudden urge to do something even more, and so I starting brainstorming again. I thought I would put together some kind of political think tank based on my ideas. But I’m exhausted, and frankly, I’m disappointed in what this “cause” has become. I can no longer relate to it. In fact, I am no longer the same person after the betrayals I experienced just last year: no Jew in my life has betrayed me as much as the so-called allies that I had in this fight. That should tell you a lot.

As I’ve come to conclude, while the Jewish Problem I’ve written about does exist, a greater problem is that our people are weak and complacent. Surprisingly, reaching this clarification feels like a giant weight has been lifted off my shoulders, because this no longer puts the power in the hands of our adversaries, but in our own.

I’ve done a lot of activism over the last 14 years, but I want to move forward. That doesn’t mean I’m going to apologize for my activism, nor does it mean I’m going to sell out. It simply means I want to start doing things that can actually help other people improve their lives.

Going forward, I want to talk about philosophy, relationships, ethics; I want to talk about ideas that can help our people heal and improve your life on a personal level. If there is something political that I want to write about, I will. But Ill probably save that for Twitter rather than on here.

If you don’t like this shift, then you can let your subscription expire; I will not be offended. I’m choosing to change this publication rather than starting a new substack from scratch, and I genuinely believe many of you will enjoy what I write here.

Not every article will be relatable, since I’ll sometimes be discussing deeper philosophical topics. Other times, though, I’ll talk about things that apply directly to you on a personal level. I think that’s more important than endlessly focusing on a problem that is ultimately out of my hands.

I’ve been at war since 2003, from Iraq to now, and I’m tired of complaining about a problem I can’t solve on my own. It isn’t the best use of my time anymore. I have a family and I did everything I could from where I am. I’ve put a lot on the line and risked everything to tell the truth, and where did it get me? Our enemy has successfully supressed me to the point I can’t help any further.

Streaming became useless. Tweeting is waste of time. The only tweets that get any traction are slop posts.

The truth is out there, and I don’t need to repeat it anymore. I know my activism has changed the narrative, forever. I know I have won the hearts and minds of people all across the world. I have planted seeds everywhere, and now they just have to grow on their own. Forcing them to is like watering a flower pot with a firehose.

For those of you who have supported this publication up until now, I appreciate it very much. I hope you stay so you don’t miss out on a side of me that could actually help you rather than act as a release valve for your political frustrations.

I will delete all entries of this substack to start from scratch by next week, and I will begin writing whatever comes to mind that I believe will help my readers think clearer and navigate their lives better.

You have all seen the warrior in me. Now it’s time to show you the sage in me.