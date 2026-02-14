Switching Gears
This article is to notify all of you that I am changing the content on this Substack. This may come as a surprise to many of you, but to be honest, I have nothing more to say about the Jewish Problem after I writing a book on it, which you’re free to buy if you want. But I genuinely have nothing left to say beyond that book. I am someone who like to address things on a meta-level, and there’s only so many things you can say about the bigger picture.
For a brief moment, after putting together the Neofederal Unifist Manifesto, I had a sudden urge to do something even more, and so I starting brainstorming again. I thought I would put together some kind of political think tank based on my ideas. But I’m exhausted, and frankly, I’m disappointed in what this “cause” has become. I can no longer relate to it. In fact, I am no longer the same person after the betrayals I experienced just last year: no Jew in my life has betrayed me as much as the so-called allies that I had in this fight. That should tell you a lot.
As I’ve come to conclude, while the Jewish Problem I’ve written about does exist, a greater problem is that our people are weak and complacent. Surprisingly, reaching this clarification feels like a giant weight has been lifted off my shoulders, because this no longer puts the power in the hands of our adversaries, but in our own.
I’ve done a lot of activism over the last 14 years, but I want to move forward. That doesn’t mean I’m going to apologize for my activism, nor does it mean I’m going to sell out. It simply means I want to start doing things that can actually help other people improve their lives.
Going forward, I want to talk about philosophy, relationships, ethics; I want to talk about ideas that can help our people heal and improve your life on a personal level. If there is something political that I want to write about, I will. But Ill probably save that for Twitter rather than on here.
If you don’t like this shift, then you can let your subscription expire; I will not be offended. I’m choosing to change this publication rather than starting a new substack from scratch, and I genuinely believe many of you will enjoy what I write here.
Not every article will be relatable, since I’ll sometimes be discussing deeper philosophical topics. Other times, though, I’ll talk about things that apply directly to you on a personal level. I think that’s more important than endlessly focusing on a problem that is ultimately out of my hands.
I’ve been at war since 2003, from Iraq to now, and I’m tired of complaining about a problem I can’t solve on my own. It isn’t the best use of my time anymore. I have a family and I did everything I could from where I am. I’ve put a lot on the line and risked everything to tell the truth, and where did it get me? Our enemy has successfully supressed me to the point I can’t help any further.
Streaming became useless. Tweeting is waste of time. The only tweets that get any traction are slop posts.
The truth is out there, and I don’t need to repeat it anymore. I know my activism has changed the narrative, forever. I know I have won the hearts and minds of people all across the world. I have planted seeds everywhere, and now they just have to grow on their own. Forcing them to is like watering a flower pot with a firehose.
For those of you who have supported this publication up until now, I appreciate it very much. I hope you stay so you don’t miss out on a side of me that could actually help you rather than act as a release valve for your political frustrations.
I will delete all entries of this substack to start from scratch by next week, and I will begin writing whatever comes to mind that I believe will help my readers think clearer and navigate their lives better.
You have all seen the warrior in me. Now it’s time to show you the sage in me.
The Unifist Papers is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
You are a coward lucas. You grift the movement then leave it. What a shame
I get it. There’s only so much you can discuss until it’s up to the individual to formulate their own ideology. If people don’t get it by now it’s not from a lack of available info. I urge you to reconsider deleting anything. Keeping your previous content available will be beneficial for those who will discover you at a later time. Semper Fi