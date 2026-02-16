LG Philosophy

User's avatar
Armed patriot's avatar
Armed patriot
12h

Who the hell are you to say what's false or not, good grief, get over yourself!

1 reply by Lucas Gage
Res Cogitans's avatar
Res Cogitans
1h

Oh FFS ... now I KNOW what side you're working on. You may fool some of these younger guys, but us Gen-Xers who've been in this since the mid 90s know better. Your little spiel here is shockingly point by point aligned with (and probably borrowed from) a 1998 government document on how to address "conspiracy theorists." Literally almost everything you said minus the JQ. Those of us who remember Bill Cooper and the government propaganda released after his work, now know EXACTLY where you're getting this nonsense. Good thing guys like me have seen this bullshit before and know it's from the lips of the enemy.

What's funny though, is that you're just flat out wrong. You stated, "Those who hold false beliefs—such as Flat Earth or the moon landing hoax—are not exposed to the information that would convince them otherwise. It really is that simple." In most cases, such "conspiracy theorists" are far more knowledgeable about the topic than the normies. They ARE exposed to the information, but are not convinced because when scrutinized, the narrative info they've been fed, fails to hold explanatory integrity. In fact, time and time again, it's the *Narrative Normies* who have not been exposed to all the information, but instead build their worldview and beliefs within a tiny insulated and pre-approved bubble, safe from any real inquiry or information that might threaten that fragile worldview.

And you go on to condescend to your own people by saying, "The truth is, these people are not stupid, but they are very lazy and stubborn. This combination is extremely difficult to deal with, since any information you do give them, they won’t even both [sic] to check." Again, you're using the jewish tactic of manipulative reversal - you take what Narrative Normies do (refusing to check information challenging a safe, accepted narrative), and then lie and project the accusation onto the so-called "conspiracy theorists" who by and large outperform information gathering and data parsing of Narrative Normies by leaps and bounds.

Then in a heap of hubris you state, "I believe those of us who know the facts have a responsibility to give them accurate information, not to attack them." Clearly you feel special because you think you have access to some "facts" fed to you by the narrative controllers, intelligentsia, and gatekeepers (whose approval you desperately seem to desire), while actually having LESS information than those you condescendingly look down your nose upon, all the while utterly unaware of your own malignant Dunning-Kruger syndrome. But hey, you're part of the special group of "those of us who know the facts" so clap for yourself and have a fucking cookie. The very fact that you deal in strawmen reveals you are either completely ignorant of the "conspiracy" topics you address, or purposefully dishonest to fool your readers. It doesn't work when the jews do it, and it won't work when YOU do it to get in their good graces.

I have no idea why you've decided to turn on your own people, to judge their reasoning, to look down upon them, and to declare yourself arbiter of truth when you haven't the foggiest idea how to examine a claim's truthfulness or not (as demonstrated in your above post). Maybe your family was threatened, I don't know. But what a sickening turn you've taken in the last 4-5 months. Your self-aggrandizement ("look at what all I'VE done for the movement, bla, bla, bla"), your narcissistic massive over-estimation of your own importance (partially due to the online "followers" and "viral" mirage that you fell for), to your sudden condescension for your own people. So at this point, fine ... go ingratiate yourself to the intelligentsia like you want, and maybe they'll let you clean their tables or something ("look ma! I made it, I'm one of them intelligentsia fellers!"). Go earn some shekels or something. The movement will be far better off without you and what you've become. Quitter.

