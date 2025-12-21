Lately, I have been using a strategy to talk down to the goyim, because I’m always using new things to shake up the complacent masses. I keep saying that I have “goyim fatigue” and how the goyim are nearly as insufferable as the Jews, sometimes acting so stupid and hypocritical, they make the Jews look like saints. This, of course, is off-putting and offensive to my fellow Gentiles, but it’s just another way to give them the tough love they need, because ultimately, when the goyim realize that they are the second half of the Jewish problem, they will be able to do their part to solve it, rather than just endlessly blame the Jews for contributing to their half of the problem.

The goal of triggering the masses like this is to make them understand that they are responsible for allowing the Jews to capture all institutional power. We outnumber the Jews by billions, yet we allow them—the keyword: allow—to rule over us because we choose to do nothing but sit here and complain about them. There would be no way they could rule over us without our complacency and the help of Shabbos goy traitors, which we continue to vote into power even though we know the system is rigged and these scoundrels will always betray us.

Gentiles have to understand that they hold the key to change; the Jew is simply a symptom of a disease stemming from our complacency, whose cure is in our hands. By reflecting and keeping ourselves accountable, we can take the actions necessary to regain our sovereignty. That is why I keep saying I have goyim fatigue, because I’m signaling to my fellow Gentiles: now that everyone knows about the Jewish problem, we need to start focusing on the Goyim problem, since it is actually our biggest problem.

Naturally, this is harder to sell to the public because most people don’t like to admit they are wrong. It is always much easier to blame an outgroup, such as the Jews, than to take full responsibility for their complicity. This does not imply that the Jews have done nothing wrong—they most certainly have done many wrongs—but we are the ones who allow them to get away with what they have done wrong rather than holding them accountable.

But what’s worse is allowing the Shabbos goy traitors to get away with betraying us for the sake of Judea. If every Shabbos goy traitor was held accountable, the Jews would not be able to set up shop and run our nations. That is why the fiercest punishment should be reserved for our traitors that support and enforce Jewish supremacy.

Although I say I’m joking about Goyim fatigue, I do indeed have it, because I’m not the average person, and I do get frustrated with the stupidity of the masses. I would rather engage with those who want to learn and those who already understand where I am coming from. Someone has to do the proper cattle-prodding.

But this, of course, is much easier said than done.

Sometimes when dealing with the goyim, they make me feel like giving up and disappearing. The only thing that keeps me going is the drive to protect my children from the world that will come if the Jews get their way.

Ultimately, we must realize that only we have the power to change ourselves, and therefore, we need to herd the goyim toward safety rather than letting the Jews lead them to the slaughterhouse. This means those of us with influence must now focus on refining our ranks and pushing back against all the grifters, charlatans, shills, and frauds leading our people astray. Whether they are either intentionally doing so or not is irrelevant. No goyim should be leading our cause.

It is our responsibility to take our rightful place as the voices of reason and lead our people to the right path; otherwise, all we have accomplished in the last decade will be undone by the low-IQ antisemites who will feed the goyim all the goyslop they crave, keeping them fat, dumb, and complacent, while simultaneously driving away all those who could contribute positively to our efforts.

2026 must be a year of reflection, refinement, and refocusing!